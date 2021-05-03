Qiagen reports Q1 beat thanks to growth in non-COVID-19 products

May 3 (Reuters) - U.S.-German genetic testing specialist Qiagen reported slightly better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Monday as sales growth for non-coronavirus products added to high demand for its COVID-19 testing solutions.

Qiagen said first-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) rose to $0.65 on a currency-adjusted basis, beating the $0.63 expected on average by analysts in a Vara Research poll, as research laboratories around the world have returned to work and clinical labs moved beyond COVID testing.

The company confirmed its guidance for 2021 adjusted EPS and net sales growth at constant exchange rates. ($1 = 0.8262 euros) (Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska in Gdansk)