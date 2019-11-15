Qiagen exploring sale after indications of interest

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Qiagen NV said on Friday it has started reviewing options after the healthcare company got several indications of interest for acquisition.

The company said its management will start talks with interested parties as part of the review.

Instruments maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc approached Qiagen about a potential deal, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Trading in the shares of the company, which has market capitalization of $8.6 billion, has been halted. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)