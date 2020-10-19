Qatar Islamic Bank hires banks for dollar sukuk, document shows

FILE PHOTO: Customers leave one of the branches of Qatar Islamic Bank in Doha April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) QISB.QA has hired a group of banks to arrange an issuance of five-year U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, or Islamic bonds, a document showed on Monday.

QIB hired Standard Chartered, QInvest, Citi, Crédit Agricole, Dukhan Bank, HSBC and QNB Capital to arrange investor calls starting on Monday, to be followed by the issuance, subject to market conditions, the document from one of the banks arranging the deal showed.