Qatar Islamic Bank hires banks ahead of dollar sukuk - IFR

DUBAI, March 12 (Reuters) - Qatar Islamic Bank, the Gulf state’s largest sharia-compliant lender by assets, has hired banks ahead of a potential issue of U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, or Islamic bonds, according to IFR, a fixed income news service.

The lender has appointed Barclays, Boubyan Bank , Credit Agricole, QInvest, QNB Capital and Standard Chartered as joint bookrunners to arrange fixed income investor meetings in Singapore, Hong Kong and London from March 14.

It is targeting a five-year senior unsecured sukuk sale.

Sources told Reuters in January that Qatar Islamic Bank, along with other Qatari lenders, was in talks with banks about a potential bond issue during the first quarter of this year.

The government of Qatar issued a mammoth $12 billion bond last week, providing a fresh pricing benchmark for Qatari borrowers planning to tap the debt market. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia, editing by Louise Heavens)