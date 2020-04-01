QinetiQ postpones decision on dividend until later in year

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - British defence company Qinetiq Group said it would postpone a decision on whether to propose paying a full-year dividend until later in 2020, citing uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The company, whose main customers are governments, said it would provide an update on the impact that the pandemic is having on its business at the time of its full-year results on May 21.

“Our customers face unprecedented challenges in overcoming COVID-19, while continuing to deliver critical defence and security capabilities; we play a key role in supporting them to do this,” QinetiQ CEO Steve Wadey said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by James Davey)