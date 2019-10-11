Russia's QIWI co-founder does not rule out selling small stake - Ifax

MOSCOW, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Russian businessman Sergey Solonin, co-founder of Russian payment services provider QIWI , does not rule out selling a few percent of his stake in QIWI, the Interfax news agency quoted him as saying on Friday.

Solonin is looking for sources of funds for investments in personal projects and currently sees a loan as the main option, he told Interfax.

He said selling a small stake was also one possible scenario but added he had no plans to sell any shares now, Interfax reported. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by David Evans)