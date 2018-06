June 7 (Reuters) - Swedish online retailer Qliro Group AB said on Thursday it plans to operate three of its units — Qliro Financial Services, CDON Marketplace and Nelly — as independent companies to cut down on costs.

The company’s board is also evaluating a public listing or divestment of its fashion segment Nelly and potential structural transactions for its digital marketplace CDON. (Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)