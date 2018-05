May 2 (Reuters) - Radio frequency chipmaker Qorvo Inc on Wednesday reported a 3.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue amid a booming RF chip market.

Net loss was $12.5 million, or 10 cents per share, in the quarter ended April 1, compared with a profit of $55.9 million, or 43 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose to $665.4 million from $643 million.