DOHA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Qatar Petroleum (QP) signed on Sunday an agreement with Italy’s ENI to buy a stake in three offshore oilfields in Mexico, QP’s chief executive said.

Under the deal, QP will acquire a 35 percent stake in the Mexican oilfields, where production is expected to start by mid 2019 and ramp up to 90,000 barrels per day by 2021, QP CEO Saad al-Kaabi said at a news conference in Doha. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal and Eric Knecht; Editing by Mark Potter)