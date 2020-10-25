Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
New Zealand's Infratil to buy majority stake in Qscan Group for up to $235 million

By Reuters Staff

(Reuters) - New Zealand's Infratil Ltd IFT.NZ said on Monday it would buy up to 60% stake in Australian diagnostic imaging business Qscan Group Holdings Pty Ltd from Quadrant Private Equity for up to A$330 million ($235.46 million).

The infrastructure investment firm said it made the offer together with the Morrison & Co Growth Infrastructure Fund, which has conditionally offered to buy up to 15% of Qscan.

Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams

