Ontario securities regulator looking into digital platform Quadriga

TORONTO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Canada’s main securities regulator said on Friday that it was looking into Quadriga CX, the digital platform whose founder died in December, trapping millions of dollars in cryptocurrencies in its accounts.
“Given the potential harm to Ontario investors, we are looking into this matter and have already been in contact with the monitor,” the Ontario Securities Commission said in a statement emailed to Reuters.
