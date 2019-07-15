No impact from Broome earthquake on Australia oil, gas operations

MELBOURNE, July 15 (Reuters) - Oil and gas operations onshore and offshore Western Australia were unaffected by a magnitude 6.6 earthquake that struck off the northern coast of the state on Sunday, the country’s offshore petroleum safety regulator and companies said.

“NOPSEMA has not received any reports of impacts to offshore oil and gas facilities following the earthquake,” a spokesman for the National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority (NOPSEMA) said.

There was no major damage reported after the quake, which hit at a depth of 33 km (21 miles) at a point about 203 km offshore from the beach resort of Broome, state Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm told reporters in a televised media conference.

Chevron Corp’s Gorgon and Wheatstone liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects were running as usual, a spokeswoman said.

Woodside Petroleum said North West Shelf LNG, Australia’s biggest liquefied natural gas (LNG) operation, and Pluto LNG were unaffected.

Japan’s Inpex Corp said its Ichthys LNG facilities were operating normally following the earthquake.

Royal Dutch Shell declined to comment on the effect of the earthquake on their operations.

A spokeswoman for Pilbara Ports, operator of the Port Hedland and Dampier ports that handle most of Australia’s iron ore exports, was not immediately available for comment.