April 2 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck about 130 miles (209 km) east-northeast of Tarija, Bolivia early on Monday at a depth of 346 miles (557 km), the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The USGS at first put the quake at magnitude 6.9, and a depth of around 344 miles, but later revised its reading. (Writing by Franklin Paul Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)