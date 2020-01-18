RPT-Quake strikes west of Abepura, Indonesia- USGS

(Repeats with slug)

Jan 18 (Reuters) - A magnitude-six earthquake struck 141 km west of the Indonesian city of Abepura on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties from the quake, which struck at a fairly shallow depth of 33.6 km, it said.

Indonesia, which sits on the seismically active Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, often suffers deadly earthquakes and tsunamis.

In September 2018, Palu, on the island of Sulawesi, was devastated by a 7.5-magnitude earthquake and a powerful tsunami, killing more than 4,000 people. (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; editing by Nick Macfie)