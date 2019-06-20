U.S. FTC objects to Qualcomm's submission of Apple documents in antitrust case

June 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Thursday objected to a move by mobile chip supplier Qualcomm Inc to introduce internal Apple Inc documents in its fight to stop the enforcement of a May antitrust ruling.

On Tuesday, Qualcomm submitted a set of slides to U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh as part of its effort to put on hold a sweeping ruling that would alter its business model as it pursues an appeal. The slides, in which Apple outlined goals to “Create Leverage by Building Pressure” and “Hurt Qualcomm Financially,” were part of the opening statement presentation in Qualcomm’s separate civil trial against Apple in April.

FTC officials on Thursday said allowing the slides, which were not admitted as evidence in Qualcomm’s trial with the FTC, to become part of the court records that higher courts will review would be “improper, unfair, and prejudicial.” (Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco Editing by Leslie Adler)