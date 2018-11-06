Qualcomm dealt setback in case brought by U.S. trade regulator

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Mobile chip firm Qualcomm Inc suffered a setback in an antitrust brought against by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday when a judge sided with trade regulators on a motion for partial summary judgment.

Qualcomm and the FTC last month asked a federal judge in San Jose, California, to delay the ruling so that the two sides could pursue settlement talks. But the judge denied that motion and issued the preliminary ruling on Tuesday. The FTC originally filed the lawsuit in early 2017, alleging Qualcomm used anti-competitive practices to maintain a monopoly on the market for mobile phone chips. (Reporting by Stephen Nellis Editing by Leslie Adler)