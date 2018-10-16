FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 12:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

Qualcomm, FTC ask judge to delay ruling to pursue settlement

Stephen Nellis

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc and the U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Monday asked a federal judge to delay a preliminary ruling in an antitrust case U.S. regulators brought against the mobile chip firm in order to pursue settlement talks.

In a joint filing in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California in San Jose, the regulators and Qualcomm asked a judge to delay ruling on the FTC’s motion for partial summary judgment for 30 days. (Reporting by Stephen Nellis; Editing by Sandra Maler)

