U.S. Justice Department asks for hearing in Qualcomm antitrust case

May 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday asked a federal judge to hold a hearing on any possible remedies to be imposed if mobile chip supplier Qualcomm Inc is found liable in an antitrust lawsuit brought by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission.

The FTC took Qualcomm to trial in January and is awaiting a decision in federal court in California.

The Justice Department’s filing asked the judge to hold a hearing on any possible remedies if the judge finds Qualcomm liable for antitrust violations and argued that “a remedy should work as little injury as possible to other public policies,” according to the filing. (Reporting by Stephen Nellis; Editing by Sandra Maler)