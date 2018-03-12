FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 12, 2018 / 10:14 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Broadcom expects to redomicile to United States by April 3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - Singapore-based Broadcom Ltd said on Monday it expects to complete the process of redomiciling to the United States by April 3.

The chipmaker’s $117 billion offer to buy California-based Qualcomm Inc is being reviewed by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) for potential national security threats.

Broadcom said U.S. national security concerns are not a risk to the closure of the proposed buyout as it never planned to acquire the company before it completes redomiciliation. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.