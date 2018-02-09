Qualcomm says Broadcom deal may lead to loss of two major customers

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc said on Friday that it might lose two major customers if the revised $121 billion deal with chipmaker Broadcom Ltd goes forward.

"Two customers providing Qualcomm chipset revenues in excess of $1 billion each per year have stated that they are likely to move designs away from Qualcomm in the event that this transaction moves forward," according to a filing. (bit.ly/2nVvbOU)

“This is due to their lack of confidence in Broadcom’s ability to continue to lead in technology.”

Qualcomm on Thursday rejected Broadcom’s revised buyout offer, but proposed a meeting with the company to see whether they can address what it called the bid’s “serious deficiencies in value and certainty”. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)