REFILE-Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buy out the chipmaker -FT

March 15 (Reuters) - Former Qualcomm Inc Chairman Paul Jacobs has approached several global investors to seek funding to buy the chipmaker, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing three people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Jacobs, who is still on Qualcomm's board after vacating the post of chairman last week, has informed other members of the board about his plan to launch a buyout, the FT said. on.ft.com/2tNjtMI

Qualcomm was not immediately available to comment on the report. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru Editing by Tom Brown)