April 25, 2018 / 8:09 PM / in 2 hours

CORRECTED-Qualcomm's quarterly profit falls 51.5 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to remove reference of company selling fewer modem semiconductors used in mobile phones in first paragraph)

April 25 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc’s quarterly profit fell 51.5 percent due to higher costs.

San Diego-based Qualcomm said on Wednesday net income fell to $363 million or 24 cents per share in the three months ended March 25, from $749 million or 50 cents per share a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 4.9 percent to $5.26 billion. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

