Qualcomm forecasts current-quarter revenue above estimates

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc forecast second-quarter revenue largely above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, in the latest sign that a protracted slowdown in chip industry has bottomed out.

The company forecast total revenue in the range of between $4.9 billion and $5.7 billion for its second quarter, largely above analysts’ average estimate of $5.08 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)