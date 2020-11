Nov 4 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc forecast first-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, as it ramps up chip sales for Apple Inc’s 5G iPhone models.

The company said it expects current-quarter revenue of between $7.8 billion and $8.6 billion, compared with analysts’ estimates of $7.15 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Stephen Nellis; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)