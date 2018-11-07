Qualcomm reports quarterly loss

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc reported a loss in its fourth quarter on Wednesday, hurt by litigation expenses from its patent battles with customers including Apple Inc and a termination fee related to its collapsed NXP Semiconductors NV deal.

Revenue fell to $5.80 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $5.91 billion a year earlier.

Qualcomm's loss was $493 million, or 35 cents per share, compared with a profit of $168 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier. bit.ly/2Pf8YvL (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Anil D'Silva)