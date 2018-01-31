FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 9:11 PM / in 4 hours

Qualcomm reports quarterly loss on $6 billion tax charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc on Wednesday reported a loss for the first fiscal quarter as the chipmaker took a $6 billion one-time charge because of new U.S. tax laws.

Net loss attributable to Qualcomm was $5.95 billion or $4.03 per share in the quarter ended Dec. 24, compared to a profit of $682 million or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 1.2 percent to $6.07 billion.

The results come as Qualcomm tries to fend off a $103 billion takeover bid by Broadcom and close its long-pending deal to buy automotive chip maker NXP Semiconductors. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

