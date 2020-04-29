Company News
April 29, 2020 / 8:14 PM / in 3 hours

Qualcomm second-quarter revenue beats estimates, shares rise

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc on Wednesday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue and forecast current-quarter sales largely in line with expectations even though several other chipmakers had flagged concerns of a significant hit from the coronavirus outbreak.

Total revenue for the company rose about 5% to $5.22 billion in the second quarter ended March 29, beating analysts’ estimates of $5.03 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Shares of the company were up 5% in trading after the bell. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below