Market News
August 9, 2019 / 2:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's Qualicorp rises 22% after hospital chain Rede D'Or acquires stake

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazilian healthcare insurance broker Qualicorp SA were up 22% in mid-morning trading in Sao Paulo after hospital chain Rede D’Or acquired a 10% stake in the company from founder Jose Seripieri Junior.

Seripieri, currently Qualicorp’s CEO, will step down after the deal is completed. Analysts at Bradesco BBI said in a note to clients that the synergy between Rede D’Or and Qualicorp has potential to create new healthcare products. (Reporting by Paula Laier Editing by Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below