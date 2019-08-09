Brazil's Qualicorp rises 22% after hospital chain Rede D'Or acquires stake

SAO PAULO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazilian healthcare insurance broker Qualicorp SA were up 22% in mid-morning trading in Sao Paulo after hospital chain Rede D’Or acquired a 10% stake in the company from founder Jose Seripieri Junior.

Seripieri, currently Qualicorp’s CEO, will step down after the deal is completed. Analysts at Bradesco BBI said in a note to clients that the synergy between Rede D’Or and Qualicorp has potential to create new healthcare products. (Reporting by Paula Laier Editing by Bill Trott)