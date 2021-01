FILE PHOTO: A view shows a sign with the logo of SAP software company on the roof of an office building in Moscow, Russia April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva/File Photo

(Reuters) - Qualtrics International Inc raised about $1.55 billion in its initial public offering, the survey-software seller said on Thursday.

In a regulatory filing, the company, owned by German business software giant SAP SE, said it sold about 51.7 million shares priced at $30 each. (bit.ly/3pviV6y)