SAP buys experience management firm Qualtrics for $8 billion

FRANKFURT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - SAP SE, the German business software group, said on Sunday it was buying Qualtrics International Inc, a company that specialises in experience management, for $8 billion in cash in an agreed deal.

SAP said in a statement it would acquire all of the outstanding shares in Seattle-based Qualtrics and had secured 7 billion euros ($7.9 billion) in financing to cover the purchase price and acquisition-related costs. ($1 = 0.8835 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Peter Cooney)

