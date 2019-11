Nov 18 (Reuters) - Qudian Inc:

* QUDIAN INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2019 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QUDIAN INC Q3 REVENUE ROSE 34.3 PCT TO RMB 2.591 BLN

* QUDIAN INC - QTRLY NET INCOME WAS RMB3.29 (US$0.46) PER DILUTED ADS

* QUDIAN INC - QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME WAS RMB3.34 (US$0.47) PER DILUTED ADS

* QUDIAN INC - ADJUSTED ITS EXPECTED TOTAL NON-GAAP NET INCOME FOR THE FULL YEAR OF 2019 TO RMB4.0 BILLION