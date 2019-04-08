Brazil's Queiroz Galvao files for bankruptcy for two hydroelectric subsidiaries

SAO PAULO, April 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian construction conglomerate Queiroz Galvao filed on Sunday for bankruptcy protection for two energy units that manage hydroelectric dams in the states of Minas Gerais and Mato Grosso, according to documents seen by Reuters.

Creditors in March rejected a request to renegotiate the debt out of court for the two units, Jauru and Santa Clara.

Queiroz Galvao is still asking creditors to work outside of court on the debt of two other units, Queiroz Galvao Energia and Queiroz Galvao Energia Renovaveis. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)