U.S. must share New Mexico mine cleanup costs - 10th Circuit

The U.S. government must pay a share of the $1 billion in hazardous waste cleanup costs that Chevron Mining expects to incur from extracting molybdenum on public lands under license, a federal appeals court held on Wednesday.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a 2015 ruling by a federal judge in Albuquerque, who had found that simply holding title to the land was not enough to make the government an owner under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA), also known as the Superfund law.

