Quest sees Q2 revenue above estimates on demand for COVID-19 testing services

July 13 (Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics reported preliminary second-quarter revenue above analysts’ estimates on Monday, largely due to growing demand for its COVID-19 testing services.

The company said revenue fell 6% to about $1.83 billion, but was still ahead of the average analyst estimate of $1.52 billion, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S data.(reut.rs/2Zn5ieJ)

Quest said results also reflect stronger-than-expected recovery in base testing volumes, excluding COVID-19 molecular and antibody testing. (Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)