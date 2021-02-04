Quest Diagnostics quarterly profit more than doubles on robust COVID-19 test demand

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics Inc on Thursday posted a near 129% rise in quarterly profit on robust demand for the clinical lab operator’s COVID-19 testing services.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $579 million, or $4.21 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $253 million, or $1.86 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased 55.9% to $3 billion. (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Trisha Roy; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)