UPDATE 1-Quest expects COVID-19 tests turnaround time at 'acceptable' levels by Sept

(Adds comments from call, background)

July 23 (Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics Inc said on Thursday it expects to get turnaround times for COVID-19 tests to “acceptable” levels by September, by boosting capacity and prioritizing the most at-risk patients.

The company, during an earnings conference call, said its turnaround time for non-priority testing was now as long as seven days, and that it aims to increase COVID-19 diagnostic testing to 150,000 per day by next month, with aims to further boost it beyond that level.

Quest said it currently has capacity for about 130,000 tests per day, double its capacity since May.

The long wait for test results has been an issue in the United States, where coronavirus cases were approaching 4 million on Thursday.

The United States is preparing to issue guidance on reducing “unnecessary” testing for COVID-19 as it works to cut turnaround times for tests, a senior U.S. health official said last week.

Earlier on Thursday, the company reported a slight miss in quarterly revenue, hurt by a decline in non-COVID testing volume versus 2019 due to the pandemic. Second-quarter revenue fell 6.4% to $1.83 billion.

Non-COVID testing volumes are expected to remain below 2019 levels for the remainder of year, the company said on the conference call. (Reporting by Dania Nadeem and Carl O’ Donnell; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Bernadette Baum)