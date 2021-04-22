Quest Diagnostics tops profit estimates as non-COVID-19 testing demand recovers

(Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics Inc beat quarterly profit estimates on Thursday, as a recovery in its non-COVID-19-related businesses helped offset slowing demand for the medical device maker’s coronavirus testing services.

Quest, larger rival Abbott Laboratories and others have benefited from surging demand for their COVID-19 tests, bringing in billions in sales last year, but a slowdown in demand is widely expected as vaccinations gather steam.

Quest is banking on the pent-up demand for tests that were delayed due to the pandemic.

The company is well positioned to grow as the United States exits the pandemic and neglected routine care issues are addressed, said Chief Executive Officer Steve Rusckowski.

Quest, which said it expects to launch an accelerated share repurchase of nearly $1.5 billion in the coming days, raised its profit forecast for the first half of 2021 to between $6.30 and $6.80 per share, from earlier expectations of $5.90 to $6.90 per share.

Quest in February had predicted COVID-19 testing volumes would decline through the first half of 2021, while Abbott reported a drop in demand for its coronavirus tests on Tuesday.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $469 million, or $3.46 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $99 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Quest earned $3.76 per share, beating estimates of $3.71 per share, according to data from Refinitiv IBES.

Revenue increased 49.2% to $2.72 billion, ahead of analysts’ estimates of $2.64 billion.

Quest’s shares, which have risen nearly 38% in the past 12 months, gained 1% at $131.59 before the bell.