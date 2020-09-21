Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Cyclical Consumer Goods

Streaming service Quibi explores strategic options, including sale - WSJ

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Quibi, the streaming service founded by former Disney executive Jeffrey Katzenberg, is exploring several strategic options including a possible sale, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Quibi, which launched its short-form, mobile-focused video service in April, is also considering raising more money or going public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, the report said. (on.wsj.com/3ciUqn0)

Quibi did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

