Streaming service Quibi to shut down - WSJ

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Quibi founder Jeffrey Katzenberg told investors that the streaming service is shutting down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

In recent weeks, Quibi hired a restructuring firm to evaluate options, which included shutting the company down, the report said here.

Quibi did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)