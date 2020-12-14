Murphy USA to buy peer QuickChek for $645 million

(Reuters) - Murphy USA Inc said on Monday it would buy family-owned peer QuickChek Corp for $645 million in cash, as the gas station and convenience store operator plans to expand its presence in the New Jersey and New York area.

QuickChek, which has 157 stores, records annual merchandise sales of $3.5 million per store, Murphy said.

El Dorado, Arkansas-based Murphy also said the deal, expected to close during the first quarter of 2021, is projected to add to its earnings in 2022.