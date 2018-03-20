FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
March 20, 2018 / 12:10 AM / Updated 16 hours ago

Tech startup sues Quicken Loans, alleging trade secrets theft

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Quicken Loans, the country’s largest mortgage lender, has been hit with a lawsuit accusing it of stealing trade secrets from technology startup HouseCanary, days after Amrock, a Quicken affiliate, was slapped with a $706 million jury verdict over similar claims.

Filed in San Francisco federal court on Friday, the lawsuit said Quicken worked with Amrock to misappropriate HouseCanary’s intellectual property and use it to create their own real estate valuation products.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2G8f9wk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.