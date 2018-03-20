Tech startup sues Quicken Loans, alleging trade secrets theft

Quicken Loans, the country’s largest mortgage lender, has been hit with a lawsuit accusing it of stealing trade secrets from technology startup HouseCanary, days after Amrock, a Quicken affiliate, was slapped with a $706 million jury verdict over similar claims.

Filed in San Francisco federal court on Friday, the lawsuit said Quicken worked with Amrock to misappropriate HouseCanary’s intellectual property and use it to create their own real estate valuation products.

