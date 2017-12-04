Lawsuit says Quicken Loans tracks online visitors' key strokes

A proposed class action has been filed against online mortgage lender Quicken Loans and marketing company NaviStone alleging that they violated the U.S. Wiretap Act by collecting personal information of visitors to Quicken’s website.

Filed on Friday in Newark, New Jersey federal court, the lawsuit said Quicken used NaviStone’s technology to observe visitors’ key strokes and ascertain their identities, postal addresses and other personal information when they completed online forms. The information was collected and stored before visitors clicked “submit” to send a form, the lawsuit said.

