July 6, 2018 / 11:46 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Quicken seeks dismissal of appraisal trade secrets lawsuit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Quicken Loans has asked a federal judge in San Antonio, Texas, to toss or transfer a technology company’s lawsuit accusing it of trade secret theft, calling the plaintiff’s claim to be based in Texas a sham.

The lawsuit by HouseCanary, a maker of real estate software, accuses Quicken of working with Amrock, a Detroit title insurance and appraisal firm, to steal secrets about HouseCanary’s real estate valuation tools. Quicken and Amrock are both owned by privately held Rock Holdings in Detroit.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2m2tqiu

