Quicken seeks dismissal of appraisal trade secrets lawsuit

Quicken Loans has asked a federal judge in San Antonio, Texas, to toss or transfer a technology company’s lawsuit accusing it of trade secret theft, calling the plaintiff’s claim to be based in Texas a sham.

The lawsuit by HouseCanary, a maker of real estate software, accuses Quicken of working with Amrock, a Detroit title insurance and appraisal firm, to steal secrets about HouseCanary’s real estate valuation tools. Quicken and Amrock are both owned by privately held Rock Holdings in Detroit.

