Quilter posts maiden H1 results, total assets up 2 pct

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - British wealth manager Quilter on Wednesday posted a 2 percent rise in total assets, buoyed by net inflows of new client money, as it announced its maiden set of results as a standalone company.

Quilter, spun out of Anglo-South African insurance company Old Mutual earlier this year, said assets under administration and management in the six months to end-June were 116.5 billion pounds ($150.84 billion), up 2 percent from end-December.

Net inflows during the period were 2.2 billion pounds, it said in a statement.