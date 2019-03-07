Financials
Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners closes low-carbon fund to new investment

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) -

* Global investment manager Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners has closed its low-carbon power fund to new investment after raising more than $1.6 billion, the firm said on Thursday.

* Quinbrook focuses on low-carbon and renewable energy infrastructure investment in the United States, Britain and Australia.

* Quinbrook has made seven portfolio investments to date including utility-scale onshore wind and solar photovoltaic, battery storage, gas peaking and reserve capacity, smart grids and networks. (Reporting by Nina Chestney Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Edmund Blair)

