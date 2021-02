Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan is setting up shop in Atlanta, tapping a 20-year veteran of Alston & Bird to lead the new office.

Debra Bernstein has joined Quinn Emanuel as the managing partner of its new Atlanta office, the firm announced Monday. She’s an antitrust litigator whose clients have included computer giant Dell in a series of lawsuits.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3pDVOH1