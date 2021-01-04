Quinn Emanuel eyes growing patent docket with new Austin office

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan has opened a new office in Austin with a pair of intellectual property litigators from McKool Smith and Scott Douglass & McConnico.

In launching the new office on Monday, Quinn Emanuel is hoping to tap further into the explosion of patent litigation work originating in the Western District of Texas, according to new firm partners Scott Cole and Asher Griffin.

