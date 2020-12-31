Quinn beats bias case, for now, after ex-associate blows deadlines

A federal judge has thrown out a racial and gender discrimination lawsuit against Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and three of its current and former partners after the plaintiff, a former associate at the firm, missed too many case deadlines.

Wednesday’s ruling from U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden in Washington, D.C., is a serious setback for plaintiff Crystal Nwaneri, a Black, female attorney who described Quinn Emanuel in her lawsuit as a “boys’ club” stocked almost exclusively with white men.

