Quinn Emanuel hit with race bias suit by fired IT director

A former regional IT director at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan sued the firm on Tuesday, alleging he was the victim of years-long racial discrimination and retaliation. The lawsuit is being waged by a New York employment firm that has pursued at least two other headline-grabbing cases against Quinn Emanuel.

In a 21-page complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, plaintiff Nicholas Mondelo alleges his mental health deteriorated amid constant “harassment, ridicule and abuse” inflicted by David Eskanos, Quinn Emanuel’s then-chief information officer.

